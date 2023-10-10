‘Naagin' actress Madhura Naik says relatives killed in Israel-Palestine war

Popular TV actress Madhura Naik's elder cousin sister and her husband were killed in the Israel-Palestine conflict. Madhura has shared details of the incident on her social media accounts, expressing her grief and shock.

Known for her powerful performances in the hit series “Naagin,” Madhura shared the devastating news with her fan base, recounting how the conflict had taken an unbearable personal toll. Lamenting over the futility of violence, she expressed her desolation over the irretrievable loss of loved ones.

Madhura took to Instagram to reveal that the cousin and her husband were brutally killed in front of their kids. "Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorist in front of their children, was found dead today(Sunday)," she wrote.

The actress further revealed that she has been at the receiving end on the internet for sharing the update as a lot of hate is being spewed upon her and she is being shamed, humiliated, and targeted for being Jewish.

“The grief and the emotions that I and my family face today cannot be spoken in words. As of today, Israel is in pain. Her children, her women, and her streets are burning in the flames, in the wrath of Hamas. Women, children, the old, and the weak are being targeted,” Madhura Naik said in the video posted on October 9.

Madhura described her sister as a "kind and loving" person who was always there for her. She said that her brother-in-law was a "hardworking and dedicated" man. She said that she is still trying to come to terms with their deaths.

She went on to say, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims. May they rest in peace."

"Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty 🙏🇮🇱🇮🇳 It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be," she added.

Israeli warplanes have pounded the Gaza Strip after its Hamas militant rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel. Meanwhile, the Hamas attack on Israel has resulted in over 1,000 deaths and at least 3,400 injuries, according to a report. The attack has caused widespread devastation and suffering, and has raised concerns about the future of the region.

As per the Israeli Embassy to the US, 1,008 Israelis have died since October 7 when Hamas troops launched a 'surprise' attack on the country. Over 3,400 Israelis have been injured, the embassy said.

