'Baba is totally fine': Amartya Sen's daughter denies reports of her Nobel-winning father's death

Nobel Prize-winning economist Amartya Sen's daughter Nandana Dev Sen has denied reports of her father's death. Earlier, a fake account of American economist Claudia Goldin announced that Sen had died at the age of 89. However, Sen's daughter said that the economist was fine. Goldin won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday. She was awarded the coveted prize for uncovering key drivers of gender differences in the labour market.

"Friends, thanks for your concern but it’s fake news: Baba is totally fine," Nandana Sen said while sharing a picture with the renowned economist. "We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever!"

Later, the handle that tweeted about the death of Sen said this account was a hoax created by Italian journalist Tommaso Debenedetti.

Born in 1933 in West Bengal's Shantiniketan, Amartya Sen made significant contributions to various fields, including economics, social choice theory, welfare economics, and development economics. In 1998, he became the first Indian economist to win the Nobel Prize in Economics for his work on welfare economics and his contributions to the understanding of poverty and inequality.

In a tweet, The Nobel Prize shared an old picture of Sen in which he can be seen riding a cycle. "Amartya Sen's bicycle was crucial to his research. In order to conduct his research, Sen cycled through the West Bengal countryside to collect data."

Amartya Sen's bicycle was crucial to his research. In order to conduct his research, Sen cycled through the West Bengal countryside to collect data.



Sen received his education at some of the most prestigious institutions. He completed his undergraduate studies at Presidency College, Kolkata, and went on to study at Trinity College, Cambridge, where he earned a PhD in economics. An author of many books, Sen is a professor at Harvard University.

Some of his notable works include "Development as Freedom" (1999), "The Idea of Justice" (2009), and "The Argumentative Indian" (2005).