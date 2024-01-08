scorecardresearch
Netizens praise EaseMyTrip for being 'vocal for local' for Lakshadweep by suspending all Maldives bookings

Feedback

Some netizens said their next bookings will be on EaseMyTrip after co-founder Prashant Pitti announced the firm's decision; meanwhile, the firm's stock rose up to 6% on Monday

Netizens praise EaseMyTrip for being 'vocal for local' for Lakshadweep by suspending all Maldives bookings Netizens praise EaseMyTrip for being 'vocal for local' for Lakshadweep by suspending all Maldives bookings

Co-founder of easemytrip-cancels-maldives-flight-bookings-heres-why-412230-2024-01-08?utm_source=topic&utm_medium=topic&utm_campaign=topic">EaseMyTrip, Prashant Pitti, was hailed on social media on Monday for going "vocal for local" by suspending all Maldives flight bookings on the online travel platform amid a row over disparaging remarks by Maldivian ministers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep.

"Our company has recently taken the decision to not accept bookings for Maldives. The reason for this is the row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. We have taken this decision to establish 'nation first and business later," Pitti told ANI.

He said the firm wants Ayodhya and Lakshadweep to turn out as international destinations.

"Our company is entirely homegrown and made in India. Amid the row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, we have decided that we will not accept any bookings for Maldives. We want Ayodhya and Lakshadweep to turn out as international destinations," said Pitti.

"Proud stock holder of EaseMytrip," said an X user as the share price of the firm's parent, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, rose up to 6%. At 1430 hours on Monday, the firm's scrip on BSE was trading 5.5% higher at Rs 43.7.

Some netizens said their next bookings will be on EaseMyTrip.

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives in view of the row.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of ''derogatory remarks'' on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate several projects.

Published on: Jan 08, 2024, 3:15 PM IST
