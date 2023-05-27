New vs old Parliament building: Government shares pics comparing the two

The Government of India on Saturday released visuals comparing the new Parliament building with the old Parliament building. The pictures show how the new building is designed in a much more modern way and has cutting-edge infrastructure along with being equipped with future-proof facilities.
Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a video of the new Parliament building on Twitter and wrote, “The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride.”
The inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building is scheduled to take place on Sunday (May 28) and will start with an early morning havan. This will be followed by a multi-religion prayer and a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by PM Modi.
Check out the pictures showing the comparison between the old and new Parliament building facilities and how the new building is equipped to cater to all the modern-day requirements compared to the old one.
Watch: PM Modi-led NDA vs Opposition: Controversies around new Parliament building’s inauguration
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today