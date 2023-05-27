New vs old Parliament building: Government shares pics comparing the two

The Government of India on Saturday released visuals comparing the new Parliament building with the old Parliament building. The pictures show how the new building is designed in a much more modern way and has cutting-edge infrastructure along with being equipped with future-proof facilities.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a video of the new Parliament building on Twitter and wrote, “The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride.”

नये संसद भवन की इन अद्भुत झलकियों को देख पूरा देश हर्षित है। यह संसद हमारी संस्कृति और आधुनिकता के मिलन का अप्रतिम उदाहरण है। मेरा सौभाग्य है कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में पुराने और अब इस नये संसद भवन में एक जनप्रतिनिधि के रूप में सेवा करूँगा। देशवासी इसके… https://t.co/Kr04KgSmjH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 27, 2023

The inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building is scheduled to take place on Sunday (May 28) and will start with an early morning havan. This will be followed by a multi-religion prayer and a formal opening in the Lok Sabha by PM Modi.

Check out the pictures showing the comparison between the old and new Parliament building facilities and how the new building is equipped to cater to all the modern-day requirements compared to the old one.

The seating capacity in the Rajya Sabha of the stunning new Parliament building has increased from 250 to a whopping 384#MyParliamentMyPride#NewParliamentBuilding#NewParliament pic.twitter.com/rp5rke7WDs — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 26, 2023

The seating capacity in the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building has been increased from 550 to 888.#MyParliamentMyPride#NewParliamentBuilding#NewParliament pic.twitter.com/xs96L8IcgP — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 26, 2023

Catch a glimpse of the Lotus-themed interiors in the Upper House of the new Parliament building!



The lotus, a symbol of purity and enlightenment, perfectly captures the essence of our legislative process.#MyParliamentMyPride#NewParliamentBuilding#NewParliament pic.twitter.com/CAS6MpS0D2 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 27, 2023

Safety first!



The new Parliament of India sets a benchmark in infrastructure safety. With state-of-the-art measures and cutting-edge technology, it prioritizes the well-being of our lawmakers and visitors.#MyParliamentMyPride#NewParliamentBuilding#NewParliament pic.twitter.com/dV3yRg90jj — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 27, 2023

The new Parliament of India: an architectural marvel and an economic catalyst! It generated 23 lakh man-days of employment, empowering countless individuals. #MyParliamentMyPride#NewParliamentBuilding#NewParliament pic.twitter.com/OoOAAmb3kG — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 27, 2023

🇮🇳 The new Parliament building of India stands tall as an embodiment of Aatmanirbhar Bharat!



The remarkable use of indigenous resources and Aatmanirbhar production showcases our nation's self-reliance & craftsmanship#MyParliamentMyPride#NewParliamentBuilding#NewParliament pic.twitter.com/pv6OQumBGz — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 27, 2023

The new Parliament of India has made room for expanded and more comfortable seating arrangements. With larger spaces, lawmakers can now engage in debates and discussions with greater ease and accessibility.#MyParliamentMyPride#NewParliamentBuilding#NewParliament pic.twitter.com/Uk9a2Dz3A7 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 27, 2023

The new Parliament building dazzles with its modern infrastructure and cutting-edge amenities.



Setting the stage for efficient decision-making and collaboration#MyParliamentMyPride#NewParliamentBuilding#NewParliament pic.twitter.com/OVovbv8Hb5 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 27, 2023

The new Parliament of India is a majestic marvel, spreading across a vast expanse of 64,500 square meters!



This architectural marvel stands as a symbol of our democracy's strength and progress.#MyParliamentMyPride#NewParliamentBuilding#NewParliament pic.twitter.com/Q3pVS8zCF1 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 27, 2023

