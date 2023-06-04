Odisha train accident: 'Will hold people of India in our thoughts', says US President Joe Biden 

US President Joe Biden on Saturday expressed his condolences to the victims of the horrific Balasore train tragedy and their families. Biden, in a statement, said that he and the US First Lady Dr Jill Biden are heartbroken at the loss of lives in the deadly train crash in Odisha's Balasore.



He said: "Jill and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost their loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident".

The POTUS also said that the US will hold the people of India in their thoughts as recovery efforts are underway. Biden further said that the people of the US are mourning alongside the people of India.

“The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations — and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts,” Biden said.

The Odisha triple train accident death toll has been pegged at 288 so far and over 1,000 people have been injured. Total 1,175 injured people were admitted to various government and private hospitals. 793 people have been discharged after treatment so far, news agency ANI reported.

As per the initial report, the three-train accident on Friday evening involved the Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train on three separate tracks at the Bahanga Bazar station in Balasore. The report further stated that 17 coaches of these trains were derailed and severely damaged.

(With ANI inputs)

