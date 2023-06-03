Odisha train mishap: World leaders extend support to India, condole loss of lives

While the rescue and relief operations are going on, world leaders have expressed their grief on the loss of lives. Prime Minister of Canada, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other leaders have expressed grief over the tragic incident.

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi expressed his deepest condolence to the families. He tweeted, "I'm deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India.”

Penny Wong, Australia's Minister of foreign affairs, expressed that her thoughts are with the injured as well as the first responders who are attempting to rescue them. Penny Wong tweeted, "We send our deepest sympathies following the devastating train crash in India's eastern Odisha state. Our thoughts are also with the many injured and with the emergency personnel working to assist them."

Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India, said, "Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment in Odisha. Speedy recovery to the injured."

"Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the victims & those injured. I hope for a speedy recovery for all those affected. Sri Lanka stands with India in this time of grief,” said Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen stated, "Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need."

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau said, "The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India."

On Friday around 7 pm, the 12841 Shalimar-Coromandel Express collided with a goods train, killing over 238 and injuring around 900 people, at Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha.

The South Eastern Railway said on Saturday that the train accident in Odisha's Balasore has claimed the lives of 238 people after several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train on Friday.

"As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," the South Eastern Railway said on Saturday.

On Saturday, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that the bodies were being handed over to the kins of the deceased on producing identity documents. Jena stated that the search and rescue operation is being conducted. He said that the injured victims were undergoing treatment at both government and private hospitals.

"This mission is getting a little more difficult because the train is so badly damaged. The Railway Board Chairman, NDRF chief and District Magistrate are there on the site. The injured victims are being treated at both private and government hospitals. Autopsy has also started at some places," Jena said.

"The bodies that have been identified and their kin are producing the documents are being given the body. If a body does not get identified then necessary procedure will be followed for autopsy and further action,” he added.

Watch: Odisha triple train crash: From Coromandel Express getting derailed, to three trains colliding, how the tragedy that killed over 280 people unfolded; video of eyewitness account, helpline numbers