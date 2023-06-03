Odisha train accident: PM Narendra Modi to reach Odisha today, will visit Balasore and Cuttack

PM Narendra Modi will go to Odisha today, sources told India Today. First, he will visit the site of the accident in Balasore, and then he will visit the hospital in Cuttack.

Earlier today, the prime minister also convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, government sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, the railways today said the rescue operations at the accident site were over.

On Friday, the 12841 Shalimar-Coromandel Express collided with a goods train in the evening around 7 pm, killing over 280 and injuring around 900 people at Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district of Odisha.

The South Eastern Railway said on Saturday that the train accident in Odisha's Balasore has claimed the lives of 238 people after several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train on Friday.

"As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," the South Eastern Railway said on Saturday.

On Saturday, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that the bodies were being handed over to the kins of the deceased on producing identity documents. Jena stated that the search and rescue operation is being conducted. He said that the injured victims were undergoing treatment at both government and private hospitals.

"This mission is getting a little more difficult because the train is so badly damaged. The Railway Board Chairman, NDRF chief and District Magistrate are there on the site. The injured victims are being treated at both private and government hospitals. Autopsy has also started at some places," Jena said.

"The bodies that have been identified and their kin are producing the documents are being given the body. If a body does not get identified then necessary procedure will be followed for autopsy and further action,” he added.

As per the officials, a total of around 200 ambulances; including 167 of 108 fleet and over 20 government ambulances were deployed at the spot, along with 45 Mobile Health Teams. In addition to this, 50 additional doctors along with a team of 25 doctors from SCB have also been mobilised. Forensic medicine specialists (FMT) were also mobilised.

The officials said the Director Health Services, along with Director Blood Safety, Additional Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) and three other Additional Directors are at Balasore and coordinating with the health teams.

