'Once the king of skies and now...': Netizens in shock over latest pic of Jet Airways' founder Naresh Goyal; here's why

A recent picture of Jet Airways (India) Ltd founder Naresh Goyal went viral on social media for his haggardly looks and prompted netizens to compare with his time when he was at the helm of the now-grounded airlines.

Goyal, an accused in a money laundering case, was recently clicked when he left Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet his ailing wife and co-accused Anita and that's when his frail frame became talk of social media.

"It was distressing to see this photo. Naresh Goyal was the poster boy of Indian business. He was smart, hard-working, famous, dedicated, and everything a business icon requires. Greed & closeness with politicians changed everything for him," said one X user.

It was distressing to see this photo. Naresh Goyal was the poster boy of Indian business. He was smart, hard-working, famous, dedicated, and everything a business icon requires. Greed & closeness with politicians changed everything for him. The politicians are free, he is in jail pic.twitter.com/QHlphBg765 — Rahul Raj (@x_rahulraj) January 15, 2024

"Karma will catch up with us eventually," said another X user.

Shocked to see this unrecognisable picture of #NareshGoyal ji from jail. He’s lost all hope and wants to die in jail. Big life lesson for us. We ignore our karma and #Ram seeing our current success and wealth. But remember our Karma will catch up with us eventually!!! pic.twitter.com/mMZnXzN8qf — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) January 15, 2024

Once the king of skies & now!



मत कर माया को अहंकार

मत कर काया को अभिमान

काया गार से कांची



मत कर माया को अहंकार

मत कर काया को अभिमान

काया गार से कांची pic.twitter.com/rz4qXgyl30 — Prem Doshi 🇮🇳 (@StocksResearch) January 15, 2024

Unable to take my eyes off this pic of Naresh Goyal, exhausted, unwell and defeated. I have fond memories of JetAirways?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JetAirways, of some of my friends working for the glorious airline, and of all the care and attention given to me on my frequent travels on 9W. My prayers are with Naresh… pic.twitter.com/6QGMjo3TUG — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) January 14, 2024

A special court had permitted Goyal, an accused in the alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore on Canara Bank, to meet his ailing wife on January 13 on humanitarian grounds. He had also been allowed to consult his private doctors for multiple ailments.

The order came days after Goyal told the court that he had ''lost every hope of life and it would be ''better if he died in jail'' than living in such a situation.

The judge said there is no dispute or difference regarding the fact that the accused is turning 75 years old and has multiple illnesses.

His body is not responding properly to keep him well. Additional fact is also not much disputed that his wife is bedridden, suffering from cancer, the court said ''His only daughter is also reportedly not well to look after her mother. In this way, the accused and his wife have become orphans. In such a situation, the feeling of meeting the ailing wife once is quite natural,'' the judge noted.

No prejudice will be caused to the ED if the same is allowed, the judge said.

''Considering this exceptional situation, I am of the opinion that empathy warrants considering the prayer of accused Naresh Goyal to meet ends of justice on humanitarian grounds,'' he said.

The ED can depute their staff to monitor this process so that there will be no activity which would be allegedly detrimental to the case, the judge added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Goyal on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office here.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives of the now-grounded private airline in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case at the Canara Bank.

The FIR was registered on the bank's complaint which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore of which Rs 538.62 crore was outstanding.

With inputs from PTI