Pakistan: Shoaib Malik's alleged 3-year affair with Sana Javed revealed in podcast

The personal life of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has taken center stage in social media recently. Reports have surfaced suggesting that Malik was involved in a clandestine affair with Pakistani TV actress Sana Javed for three years prior to his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

This claim was brought to light by Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif during a podcast on Samaa TV, where he alleged that Malik and Javed's relationship began while they were both married to their respective partners.

The rumors indicate that the pair first connected on a television reality show and their rapport quickly escalated. It is said that whenever Malik was scheduled to appear on a TV show, he would request the producers to also invite Javed. The depth of their relationship became apparent when Malik's marriage to Mirza unraveled, leading to her informing his parents of the affair.

“They were having an affair for the last three years and were intimately involved,” a producer of the podcast said.

“Umair didn't know about this, but Sania Mirza and her family and even Malik's family came to know about it last year. Efforts were made to resolve the situation but Malik didn't listen to anyone,” the producer added.

Despite attempts by family members, including Imran Zafar, the husband of Malik's older sister, to mend the couple's relationship, the situation had deteriorated beyond repair.

Sania Mirza eventually confirmed the end of their marriage through an official statement released by her sister Anam Mirza on January 21. The statement expressed Mirza's preference for privacy but acknowledged the need to share the news of their divorce, which had been finalized a few months prior.

Subsequently, Shoaib Malik surprised many by announcing his marriage to Sana Javed in a private Nikah ceremony held at her home in Karachi on January 19. This marks Malik's third marriage, following his previous union with Mirza, with whom he shares a son born on October 30, 2018, and an earlier controversial claim of marriage by Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002.

