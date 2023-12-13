Parliament security breach: Visitor pass of one intruder issued in name of Pratap Simha, BJP MP from Mysuru

One of the two men who jumped inside the Parliament from visitors' gallery and threw a smoke canister has been identified as Sagar Sharma. As per his Parliament Pass, he was recommended for Parliament entry by BJP MP Pratap Simha from Mysuru. India Today accessed the visitor's pass which was issued to one of the accused detained from inside the House.

"BJP MP Pratap Simha Ji issued pass to one of the person who breached security in Parliament," BSP MP Danish Ali told PTI.

The other intruder was identified as Mysuru-based Manoranjan D, an engineer by profession, reported India Today.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.

The House was adjourned soon after the incident.

The two intruders jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was in progress.They also shouted slogans like ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ (dictatorship will not be allowed).

Outside the Parliament also, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke, police said.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said: "A thorough investigation of the incident that took place during zero hour, is being done. Essential instructions have also been given to Delhi Police. In the primary investigation, it has been found that it was just a smoke and there is no need to worry about the smoke."

In a post on X, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, “Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security.” The two persons, detained for the protest outside the Parliament are identified as—identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25), police officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

