Big security breach in Lok Sabha; two persons with gas cans enter Parliament, detained

A security breach was reported inside Lok Sabha on Wednesday as two persons jumped into the chamber from the public gallery. As per the initial information, the two were carrying tear gas canisters.

Reportedly, both the men have been detained.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, in a post on X, said, "Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security."

The incident took place while proceedings were underway for the Winter Session on Wednesday, December 13. BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram spoke to news agency ANI and said, "Suddenly two young men around 20 years old jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery and had canisters in their hand. These canisters were emitting yellow smoke."

He further added that one of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker's chair. Moreover, they were shouting some slogans.

Anti-terror unit special cell of the Delhi Police arrives inside the Parliament to question the people who caused the security breach at the Lok Sabha. https://t.co/ESTLeYF4Fv — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Meanwhile TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay also talked about the "terrible experience". "Nobody could guess what was their target and why were they doing this. We all left the House immediately, but it was a security lapse. How could they enter with instruments releasing smoke?...," he told ANI.

The incident comes on the 22nd anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament attack. Nine people, including eight security personnel, had died in the attack in which all five Pakistan-sponsored terrorists were killed.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid tributes to the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists who attacked Parliament on this day in 2001.

He said on X, "Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation's memory."

