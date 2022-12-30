People who helped Rishabh Pant after road accident to be honoured: Uttarakhand DGP

People who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant after the near-fatal road accident will be honoured, said Uttarakhand DGP on Friday.

"Haryana Roadways driver and locals who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant after his accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway today will be rewarded under the 'Good Samaritan' scheme of GOI," said Uttarakhand DGP.

Haridwar SP said media reports stating that cash and other belongings of Pant were stolen after the accident are false and baseless.

A platinum chain, gold bracelet and Rs 4,000 in cash were handed over to Pant's family, said Haridwar SP.

The dashing cricketer suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Dehradun. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, but is in a stable condition. He is currently under observation at Max Hospital in Dehradun.

''Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being,'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

The wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five Test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Pant also has 119 catches and 14 stumpings against his name.

In ODIs, he has aggregated 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60, with five half-centuries and a ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name in ODIs.In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37.



