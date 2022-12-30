Rishabh Pant car accident: What features does the Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 have?

Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a horrifying incident near the Roorkee border, was driving a Mercedes AMG GLE 43 Coupe. Images of the car show that the Mercedes completely crashed and burnt after the accident.

The luxury car in question was registered in the name of the cricketer and was 3 years and 3 months old. The Bharat Stage IV Mercedes had a Delhi registration, with an insurance valid till September 25, 2034, according to mParivahan. But the PUCC or the Pollution Under Control Certificates was valid till November 19, 2022, and hence had expired.

The Mercedes model that was sold in India from 2017 to 2020 was priced less than Rs 1 crore.

The Mercedes AMG GLE 43 Coupe had a 2,996 cc engine, putting out 362 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 520 Nm at 2,000 rpm of max power and torque respectively. It was offered in five colours: Cavansite Blue, Obsidian Black, Selenite Grey, Designo Hyacinth Red Metallic and Polar White.

The length of the variant was 4,891 mm and was 2,003 mm wide, with a height of 1,719 mm. It had a kerb weight of 2,280 kg and a wheelbase of 2,915 mm. It had a bootspace of 650 litres.

The Mercedes AMG GLE 43 came with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, child seat anchor points, and seat belt warning. It came with other features such as anti-lock braking system, electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist, electronic stability programme, hill hold control, and hill descent control. The Mercedes came with a 360 degree parking assist, and front and rear parking sensors.

As per Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, Rishabh Pant had to break the windshield of the car to get out of it. According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the cricketer had to break the windshield of his car in order to get out. Pictures and videos show that the Pant was bleeding profusely after he was rescued. However, the cricketer was in his senses and introduced himself to the bus driver who rescued him.

