PM Modi praises SC's initiative of making judgments available in regional languages, CJI responds with folded hands

Independence Day speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the Judiciary's efforts to translate its key judgments into regional languages. In his address to the nation on Independence Day, PM Modi highlighted the importance of regional languages and mentioned the recent move by the Supreme Court to provide judgments in regional languages.

"I want to thank the Supreme Court that now the operative part of its judgments will be available in one's mother tongue. The significance of regional languages is increasing," the Prime Minister noted on Tuesday.

Following this, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who was seated among the guests at the event, acknowledged the Prime Minister with folded hands.

CJI Chandrachud has often stressed the need for courts to provide judgments in regional languages. In January this year, the Supreme Court uploaded nearly 1,200 of its verdicts in regional languages. Initially, the Supreme Court translated the verdicts into four languages — Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati and Odia.

Later, the verdicts were made available in Hindi, Odia, Gujarati, Tamil, Assamese, Khasi, Garo, Punjabi, Nepali and Bengali. The judgments are available in the court’s e-SCR portal.

“A very important initiative which we have adopted recently is translation of judgments of the Supreme Court in regional languages. Because we must understand that the language which we use, namely English, is a language which is not comprehensible, particularly in its legal avatar, to 99.9% of our citizens,” CJI Chandrachud earlier said.

