PM Modi, Rishi Sunak review India-UK FTA progress; to deepen cooperation on trade and investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak, on Sunday (May 21). During the meeting, the world leaders discussed the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), trade, innovation, and science along with Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"The meeting with PM @RishiSunak was a very fruitful one. We discussed boosting cooperation in trade, innovation, science and other such sectors," PM Modi shared on Twitter.

PM Modi and UK PM Sunak met in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit and discussed wide-ranging aspects in Hiroshima.

"The two leaders reviewed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including taking stock of progress in India-UK FTA negotiations. Leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas, such as trade and investment, science and technology, higher education, and people-to-people relationships," as per the official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

A UK-India trade agreement will stimulate growth and employment in both countries and will help diversify supply chains by making it easier and cheaper for more businesses to do business across borders.

"Discussions also took place on India's ongoing G-20 Presidency. Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Sunak in New Delhi for the G-20 Summit," the statement read further.

Meanwhile, besides meeting Sunak, PM Modi met several other leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese counterpart Kishida, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the third in-person Quad Summit.

He also offered to host the next Quad Leaders' Summit in India in 2024.

