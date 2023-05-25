PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat today; check timings, ticket price and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Uttarakhand's first semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train connecting Dehradun with the national capital New Delhi at 11 am on Thursday.

“Uttarakhand’s connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100% electrification of Uttarakhand’s rail tracks. Do join the programme,” tweeted PM Modi.

Uttarakhand’s connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100% electrification of Uttarakhand’s rail tracks. Do join the programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2023

The semi-high speed train will be India's 17th and Uttarakhand's first-ever Vande Bharat train. The regular run of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will start on May 29.

According to the Prime Minister Office's (PMO) official release, the train equips world-class amenities which would herald a new era of comfortable travel experiences, especially for tourists travelling to the state. The train has been indigenously manufactured and is equipped with advanced safety features, including the Kavach technology.

The train will cover a distance of 302 km in 4 hours and 45 minutes and will run all days of the week except Wednesday.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Train: Timings and stoppages

The state's first Vande Bharat will depart from Anand Vihar railway station at 05:50 pm and reach Dehradun by 10:35 pm while it would depart from Dehradun at 07:00 am and reach Delhi's Anand Vihar at 11:45 am.

During the journey, the train will stop at Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Haridwar.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Train: Fare

The fare for an AC chair car will cost Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,890 for an executive chair car. The train will consist of eight coaches, offering comfortable travel options for passengers.

Also Read: 'Disregard for democratic processes..': NDA slams Opposition's decision to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Also Read: PM Modi returns after three-nation tour, says world 'mesmerised' by India's G20 presidency