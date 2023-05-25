PM Modi returns after three-nation tour, says world 'mesmerised' by India's G20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India after a three-nation tour on Thursday. The PM was received warmly by BJP workers and supporters at the Delhi Airport.

The Prime Minister had visited three nations during his time away. He had visited Hiroshima, Japan, for the Group of Seven or G7 Summit. He then visited Papua New Guinea, making him the first Indian prime minister to visit the Indo-Pacific country. He concluded the visit with a stop in Sydney, Australia, where he met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

"All the leaders I met and all the personalities I spoke to have been so mesmerised and appreciative of India holding the G20 presidency so excellently. This is a matter of great pride for all Indians," Modi said as per PTI.

The PM then stated that he used the available time in the best possible way for the good of the country.

He also threw shade at critics who had lambasted the decision to distribute vaccines to other countries at the peak of the pandemic.

"Remember, it is the land of Buddha, it is the land of Gandhi. We care even for our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion," the PM said, defending the decision.

The PM then said that the world is eager to listen to India’s story and Indians should oblige. He encouraged Indians to speak up about their great culture and traditions with courage instead of falling victim to a “slave mentality”.

Modi stated that the world agrees that attacks on the country’s pilgrimage sites were unacceptable.

The Prime Minister commenced his tour with his presence at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. At the meeting, he met Ukraine's President Zelensky and clarified his stance on the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The war in Ukraine is a huge issue for the entire world. It affected the world in several ways, but I don't consider it a political or economic issue. It is, for me, an issue of humanity, and human values,” the PM said.

Following his visit to Japan, he travelled to Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

The trip concluded with a visit to Australia at the invitation of Australian PM Anthony Albanese. During the visit, Modi discussed anti-India and anti-Hindu issues sprouting in the country, which Albanese said would be dealt with. Albanese stated that Australia is a "multicultural country" that respects "people's faith" and reassured that strict action would be taken against perpetrators.