'Disregard for democratic processes..': NDA slams Opposition's decision to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday condemned the decision of 19 opposition parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28.

"This act is not merely disrespectful; it is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation," a statement issued by the NDA said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led political alliance said that the decision of the opposition parties over the past nine years have repeatedly shown scant regard for parliamentary procedures.

"Such flagrant disrespect towards this institution betrays not only intellectual bankruptcy but a disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy. Regrettably, this is not the first instance of such disdain," said the NDA.

"Over the past nine years, these opposition parties have repeatedly shown scant regard for parliamentary procedures, disrupted sessions, staged walkouts during crucial legislations, and demonstrated an alarming lackadaisical attitude towards their Parliamentary duties. This recent boycott is just another feather in their cap of disregard for democratic processes," it added.

The Opposition's hypocrisy knows no bounds, the NDA said, noting that it had boycotted the special GST session presided over by former president Pranab Mukherjee, skipped the ceremony when Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna and even extended a "late courtesy call" to Ramnath Kovind upon his election as president.

As many as 19 Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, SP and AAP had earlier announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".

They said Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, "completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new multi-billion-dollar Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The four-storey building will house over 1,200 MPs.

