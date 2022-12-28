PM Modi visits his hospitalised mother in Ahmedabad, doctors say condition 'stable'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday went to Ahmedabad, Gujarat to visit his hospitalised mother in Ahmedabad at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre.

Without sharing further details, the hospital said 100-year-old Heeraben's condition is stable. Security has been beefed up around the Ahmedabad hospital where she is admitted.

PM Modi left from Delhi at 2:30 pm and arrived at Ahmedabad Airport at 3:30 pm.

PM Modi visited her recently when he was in Gujarat to campaign for Assembly polls.

Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, a six-year-old grandson, and driver had sustained ''minor'' injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near here on Tuesday, following which they were shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider.