PM Modi’s France visit: India Inc’s top bosses to attend CEO Forum

Captains of India Inc including Hari Bhartia, co-chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, Rahul Bhatia, co-founder of InterGlobe Aviation, and Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, are likely to attend the India France CEO Forum that is being held as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France.

Sources said other Indian industry leaders including TP Chopra, CEO and Founder of Bharat Light and Power, are also expected to be part of the delegation. From the French side, the business meeting is likely to be led by Paul Hermelin, Chairman of Capgemini.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official two-day visit of France from today. The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron will interact with CEOs from both the countries as part of the India France CEO Forum. The forum will meet in the evening on July 14.

While defence is expected to be a key agenda of the visit, trade, technology and even India’s Unified Payments Interface are expected to be chief discussion topics in the economic sphere. Emerging domains such as the start-up sector, technology and innovation as well as cooperation in the area of space technology will also be a part of the discussions at the CEO Forum.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had told reporters on Wednesday that the CEO forum gives both the leaders an opportunity to provide a clear direction to the CEOs on both sides, to look at new elements of trade, technology and investment partnership between the two countries.

“Given the kind of changes that are taking place in the world, how exactly do the industrial supply chains of France, more important than that the value supply chains, not just the good supply chain, but the value supply chains get integrated between the two countries will be a very important element of the discussions during this visit,” he had said, adding that these would be positioned in the CEO forum meeting.

After concluding his visit to France, the Prime Minister will depart for the UAE and reach there on July 15, where he will meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.