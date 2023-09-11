scorecardresearch
PMLA court extends ED custody of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal till Sept 14

An FIR was registered on Canara Bank's complaint, which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd, to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore of which Rs 538.62 crore was outstanding

Enforcement Directorate custody of Jet Airways (India) Ltd founder Naresh Goyal, arrested in alleged Rs 538-crore bank fraud case, extended till September 14 by Mumbai court.

Earlier this month, Goyal (74) was arrested by the Central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at its office in Mumbai.

The 74-year-old businessman was produced before the special PMLA court at the end of his initial remand on Monday.

The central probe agency sought his custody for another four day for further investigation in the case.

The ED told the court that maximum money siphoned off has been stacked in foreign accounts and there is a person in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to look after it.

Special judge for cases under PMLA, MG Deshpande, then extended Goyal's custody till September 14.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of the now grounded private airline in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case at Canara Bank.

The FIR was registered on Canara Bank's complaint which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore of which Rs 538.62 crore was outstanding.

Published on: Sep 11, 2023, 6:14 PM IST
