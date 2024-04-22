"Proud to announce that The Derma Co achieved an ARR of INR 500 crore!" tweets Varun Alagh

Skincare brand The Derma Co, from the house of Honasa Consumer, recorded its annual recurring rate (ARR) crossing over Rs 500 crore.

Celebrating the milestone, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, Honasa Consumer, in a post on X (formally twitter) wrote, "In 2020, after the success of @mamaearthindia, we at @honasa_india launched our 2nd brand, @thedermaco, less than 48 months ago.

Today, I am proud to announce that The Derma Co. has achieved an ARR of INR 500 crore!

Since day #1, The Derma Co. has been a pioneer in bringing active ingredient-led products to the Indian skincare market.

Here's to continued innovation and customer focus across Honasa Consumer brands. Congratulations to the TDC team!"

Owing to its exceptional product portfolio, the brand has consistently been featured among the top 3 bestsellers ranks across leading e-commerce platforms.

"The Derma Co.'s remarkable achievement of INR 500 crore annual run rate is a strong testament to our strategic brand-building approach at Honasa Consumer Limited. Our success is an output of in-depth consumer study of the evolving consumer demands and being able to innovate swiftly to deliver differentiated propositions to our consumers. This focus on excellence has helped us set new benchmarks across the active ingredient-based skincare segment. At Honasa, we are committed to continue our quest towards fueling our innovations and offer brands that serve the evolving consumer demands,” Alagh said.

The Derma Co, which was founded in 2020, provides solutions for skin and hair conditions crafted using active ingredients, targeted to heal diverse concerns like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dull skin, ageing, hair loss, dandruff, and more. The brand sells through digital and retail touchpoints and, also retails across leading e-commerce marketplaces and select modern trade partner outlets.

In September last year, The Derma Co had announced that it has achieved a milestone of Rs 30 crore monthly revenue in just 41 months of its inception, with its annual recurring rate (ARR) crossing over Rs 350 crore. The brand outpaced Mamaearth, which is the flagship brand from Honasa, the company said.