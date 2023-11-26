Punjab govt suspends 7 police officials over PM Modi's security breach

The Punjab government has suspended seven police officers in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab last year. Among the officials who have been suspended are then Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur, and two DSP-rank officers. A charge sheet against them over dereliction of duty has also been filed.

Till now, in this case, the then SP Ferozepur Gurvinder Singh Sanga, DSP Parson Singh, DSP Jagdish Kumar, Inspector Tejinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Jaswant Singh, and ASI Rakesh Kumar have been suspended, reported the news agency ANI.

SP Gurvinder Singh Sanga was on duty on January 5, 2022, when the breach occurred in the security of PM Modi's convoy in Ferozepur. At the time of the incident, Gurvinder Sanga was in charge as SP of Ferozepur. After the incident, a strict investigation was done, and now the action have been taken in the aftermath of the incident.

The order of suspension is dated November 22, a letter by the state DGP reads, reported ANI.

Sangha was suspended by the Punjab government order for failing to take "corrective and urgent" action when he was persistently trailing the farmers who were protesting and obstructing the bridge on the Moga-Ferozepur route where the PM's cavalcade was struck.

According to the report of the Punjab DGP, "Gurvinder Singh Sanga has been suspended for negligence in duty. Gurvinder Singh was then SP Operation, Ferozepur. Gurvinder Singh is currently posted in Bathinda."

On January 5 last year, when Prime Minister Modi went to attend a rally ahead of the Assembly elections, there was a security lapse. Protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy, leaving it stuck on a flypast for around twenty minutes. The BJP leaders criticised the former Charanjit Singh Channi government for the error, while the Congress stated that the Prime Minister's travel itinerary was revised at the last minute.

