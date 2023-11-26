'India now crushing terror': PM Modi remembers 15 years of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the martyrs of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai on the 15th anniversary of the incident. "We can never forget this day, November 26. It was on this very day that the country had come under the most dastardly terror attack," he said during his 107th edition of 'Mann ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to all those individuals who lost their lives in the attacks, and said that the entire country today is "remembering our brave men who were martyred".

"Terrorists had made Mumbai shudder...along with the entire country. But it is India's fortitude that made us surmount the ordeal; we are now quelling terror with full ardor. I pay homage to all of them who lost their lives in the Mumbai attack. Today, the country is in remembrance of those brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice during the attack," the prime minister said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: "It is 15 years today since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Our quest to bring those responsible for planning and executing these horrific acts to justice continues.

Our quest to bring those responsible for planning and executing these horrific acts to justice continues.

On this day 15 years ago, a terror strike was carried out by 10 Pakistan-backed terrorists in various popular places in the financial capital of India. These terrorists had entered the city on the night of November 26, 2008. Over the course of four days, they killed as many as 166 people and injured 300.

I hate to intrude on a quiet Sunday. But history tends to repeat itself when memory fades. We have to spare a moment to remember and to promise ourselves: Never again….

The terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group targeted the iconic Taj Palace and Oberoi Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, and the Leopold Cafe, which was frequented by Europeans, Jews, and Indians.

Nine LeT terrorists were killed while Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab, the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist from the attack at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, was arrested. In May 2010, Qasab was given the death sentence, and two years later, he was executed at a maximum security prison in Pune.

