Ram Mandir 2024 inauguration: Invitation process commences in Ayodhya

As the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, draws closer, the process of distributing invitation letters to the consecration ceremony of 'Ram Lalla' has started.

The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set for January 22, 2024. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has kick-started the process of distributing invitation letters for the consecration ceremony of 'Ram Lalla.'

The invitation letters will be sent to nearly 6,000 individuals, including prominent personalities, religious leaders, social workers, political figures, and representatives of various communities.

Among the prominent individuals expected to attend the grand inauguration are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a revelation to news agency PTI, a saint has confirmed he is the first individual to receive an invitation letter from the Trust for the Ram temple inauguration. He stated that he received the letter via post and feels incredibly fortunate to be the first invitee.

As construction work for the temple continues in full swing, there is a lot of curiosity surrounding the selection of the idol of Ram Lalla to be installed. As per Aaj Tak reports, three versions of the idol are being meticulously crafted in a secure and private setting.

The Ayodhya administration has implemented a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety and security of all attendees. This includes the deployment of a large contingent of security personnel.

“In the third week of January 2024, the idol of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) will be installed at its original place at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharajsaid told reporters in Thane, Maharashtra.

The Trust took to X last month to show pictures of the Ram Temple's floor-inlay construction. PM Modi laid the temple's foundation stone on August 5, 2020.

The temple is being constructed at the site where Lord Ram, a revered Hindu deity, is believed to have been born. The temple's construction is a culmination of the decades-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which sought to reclaim the site for the construction of a temple.

