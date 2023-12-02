20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

Severe weather conditions disrupted operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) on Saturday, forcing the diversion of 20 flights and causing delays in several others.

13 flights were diverted to Jaipur Airport, one flight was diverted to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, one flight was diverted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, four flights were diverted to Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar, One flight was diverted to Chandigarh Airport.

According to an India Today report, the disruptive weather conditions in Delhi forced the diversion of 20 flights to nearby airports between 7:30 am and 10:30 am. In an update posted on the micro-blogging platform X at around 8:10 am, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) informed passengers that low visibility procedures were in effect due to adverse weather conditions.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category in several areas on Saturday, with the AQI (Air Quality Index) reaching 375 at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 10:00 am. The air quality in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar was also recorded as 'very poor', with AQI readings of 388 and 386, respectively, at 6:00 am.

The low visibility in several parts of Delhi is directly linked to the air pollution. The smog, a mixture of smoke, dust, and other pollutants, reduces the ability of sunlight to penetrate the atmosphere, leading to hazy conditions and reduced visibility.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Vistara Airlines flights UK954 and UK928, operating from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL), which were earlier diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather, have resumed their journey and are expected to arrive at Delhi Airport before 11:30 am. Vistara Airlines flight UK906, operating from Ahmedabad to Delhi (AMD-DEL), was diverted back to Ahmedabad.

