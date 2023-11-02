Record 7.65 crore ITRs filed for AY24 till October 31, 96% already verified

The Income Tax Department registered a record number of filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) till October 31, 2023. More than 7.65 crore ITRs were filed for assessment year (AY) 2023-24 till October 31, which is 11.7 per cent higher as compared to the 6.85 crore ITRs filed for AY 2022-23 till November 7, 2022, the due date for filing such ITRs in the preceding year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said Wednesday.

"Further, total number of ITRs filed in FY 2023-24 for all assessment years upto October 31, 2023 stands at 7.85 crore, an all-time high when compared to total number of ITRs of 7.78 crore filed in FY 2022-23," it said.

Of the 7.65 crore ITRs filed for AY 23-24, more than 7.51 crore ITRs have already been verified. Furthermore, out of the 7.51 crore verified ITRs, 7.19 crore have already been processed till October 31, 2023.

October 31 was also the due date for filing of some crucial statutory forms like Form 10B, 10BB and Form 3CEB. More than 1.44 crore of various types of statutory forms filed upto October 31, 2023.

During the peak filing days, the e-filing portal successfully handled the traffic providing a seamless experience to the taxpayers and tax professionals for filing of forms and ITRs, the CBDT statement read further.

It added that the department's helpdesk provided support to taxpayers through various channels including inbound and outbound calls, live chats, Webex and co-browsing sessions, and resolving queries on the department's Twitter handle through Online Response Management (ORM).

Additionally, eight webinars were conducted to guide the taxpayers and tax professionals. Educational videos pertaining to the same were also uploaded on the e-filing portal.

The Department also urged all taxpayers and tax professionals to continue to make tax related compliances in time.

