Republic Day 2024 might witness an all-women parade

In yet another example of women empowerment, the Government of India is trying to organise the Republic Day 2024 parade with the participation of only women at Kartavya Path. This will happen for the first time in India.

The defence ministry, in March, circulated an office memorandum to the three services and various ministries and departments on the planning for the 2024 parade.

The memorandum further highlighted that such a proposal was being considered and added that a "de-briefing meeting" was held under the chairmanship of the defence secretary in early February, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Republic Day Parade 2024 will have only women participants in the contingents (marching and band), tableaux and other performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path, says the memorandum.

In recent years, a few all-women contingents and women officers, including those heading military contingents composed of males, have taken part in the yearly march on Rajpath (now Kartavya Path).

India showcased its military might and vibrant cultural heritage during the 74th Republic Day Parade held on January 26 this year, with 'Nari Shakti' being a dominant theme.

The first Republic Day celebrations were held in 1950 at the Irwin Stadium (renamed Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium), and since 1951, the ceremonial parade has been taking place on Rajpath.

Various states and Union Territories, besides several departments and ministries every year showcase culture and heritage, among other themes, through colourful tableaux. In the 2023 parade, 'Nari Shakti' was the dominant theme in the tableaux of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Tripura.

The government in recent years has been pushing for a larger role for women in the armed forces.

In a historic first, the Indian Army recently inducted five women officers into its Regiment of Artillery.