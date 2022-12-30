‘Sheezan Khan slapped Tunisha Sharma on set when they broke up,' claims late actor's mother 

The Tunisha Sharma suicide case has taken a new turn as the actress’ mother has revealed that her daughter was slapped by Sheezan Khan the day they broke up. In a statement, Tunisha's mother acknowledged that her late daughter had a crush on her Ali Baba co-star.



“Tunisha cannot die by suicide. I just don’t know what happened in the 10-15 mins. God knows what he did with my child since it happened in Sheezan’s makeup room. The day they broke up, Sheezan slapped her and she cried a lot saying he used me. Initially, she had told me that she likes Sheezan,” Tunisha’s mother said during a press conference on Friday.



“Tunisha broke up with Sheezan after reading his chats with another woman,” her mother added. Apparently, just 15 days before the actress's death, Tunisha and Sheezan called off their relationship.



In addition to this, Tunisha's mother suggested during the press conference that her daughter might also have been "murdered." She also claimed that on the day of Tunisha's death, Sheezan failed to even call the ambulance.



“I just want to know what occurred that day, what triggered her to take this decision. We spoke and in half an hour what happened I don’t know. Sheezan brought her down and they didn’t call an ambulance,” she said.



On December 24, Tunisha Sharma's body was discovered hanging in the makeup area of her show Ali Baba. Police officials claim that the 20-year-old actress left the set to use the restroom and did not come back for a while. She was discovered hanging inside when the door was broken down. The scene did not yield a suicide note. Later, the post-mortem report made it clear that the actress had suffocated to death.



Tunisha's mother filed a complaint a day after her death, accusing Sheezan of aiding suicide. On December 25, he was arrested and is currently in police custody.

