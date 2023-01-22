Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Police prepare 3000-page chargesheet; list 100 witnesses

Shraddha murder case: The Delhi Police have drafted a 3000-page chargesheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

Apart from 100 witnesses, forensic and electronic evidence has been made the basis of the draft charge sheet of more than 3000 pages, ANI reported citing sources. The Delhi Police are likely to submit the chargesheet by January end. Legal experts are looking into the charge sheet draft prepared by Delhi Police, the agency reported.

Poonawala has been accused of strangling and killing Shraddha Walkar on May 18 last year. He allegedly cut her body into 35 pieces, after which he put the chopped body parts in a 300-liter fridge before disposing them off. Both of them met on a dating app and moved into rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Earlier, a set of hair strands and bones were recovered by the Delhi Police from the forests in South Delhi’s Mehrauli and Chhattarpur during the investigation. As per forensic report, the samples matched the samples provided by the Walkar family.

Separately, the accused reportedly told doctors during his narco-analysis test that he killed Shraddha when she threatened to leave him for good. Whereas, in the polygraph test, Poonawala added that he had no regrets for killing his partner.

Poonawala told a Saket Court judge that he murdered Walkar in the heat of the moment. “Whatever mistake I made was in the heat of the moment,” Aaftab told the judge during a special hearing.

Meanwhile, Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha, has demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Aaftab's 'new girlfriend' had said that she had no clue that human body parts were kept inside Aaftab's Chhatarpur residence when she visited there twice after the murder. She also informed that Aaftab gifted her a ring, which belonged to Shraddha.

As per a statement given to the police, this friend informed that she had come to Aftab's flat twice in the month of October, but she had no inkling of Shraddha's murder or about the presence of human body parts in the house. Aftab never looked scared, she said.

