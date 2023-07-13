'Steady and resilient in darkest storms': PM Modi hails India-France ties; says India can be a strong shoulder for Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an interview ahead of his departure to France, hailed the bilateral ties between India and France and said that the relationship between the two countries is in 'excellent' shape and stood steady and resilient in the darkest storms.

PM Modi on Tuesday embarked on a visit to France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. He will be the guest of honour at the French Bastille Day celebrations on July 14. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion, the PM said.

Talking about the relationship between the two countries, PM Modi told French newspaper Les Echos, "The relationship is in excellent shape. It is strong, trusted, consistent. It has been steady and resilient in the darkest storms. It has been bold and ambitious in looking for opportunities."

He pitched India as a bridge between the Global South and the western world. The rights of the Global South have been long denied, Modi told Les Echos. As a result, there is a feeling of anguish among these countries, he added.

"What I really feel, we need is collective strength and collective leadership for the entire Global South, so that its voice can become more strong and the whole community can take leadership for itself," the PM said.

Elaborating about India's contribution to global economic growth, technological advancement and human development, PM Modi called on the need to recognise the responsibility in contributing to addressing global challenges, building a more cohesive world, giving voice to the aspirations of the weak and advancing global peace and prosperity.

"Today, across the world, we see a lot of problems and challenges. Recession, Food security, inflation, social tensions are just some of them. In such a global backdrop, I see a renewed confidence in our people, an optimism about the future, and an eagerness to take its rightful place in the world," he stated.

He also added that the Indian government is working with a clear vision for 2047, the 100th anniversary of India's independence and added that the aim is to see India become a developed country in 2047.

"A developed economy that caters to the needs of all its people - education, health, infrastructure and opportunities. Our economy is now the world's fifth largest and on track to become the third largest very soon," PM Modi said.

It is our civilizational ethos and heritage that provide the basis what could be termed as India's soft power, PM said, adding that the country is blessed to have this in abundance. "Our exports have never been war and subjugation, but yoga, ayurveda, spirituality, science, mathematics, and Astronomy. We have always been a contributor to global peace and progress," he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that his visit to France will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership and said that he looks forward to holding wide-ranging discussions with President Emmanuel Macron on taking forward this time-tested relationship over the next 25 years.

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of India's strategic partnership with France, Modi said that rooted in deep trust and commitment, the two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

"We also work together on regional and global issues," he added in his departure statement.

