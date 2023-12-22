Tamil Nadu: 31 die due to heavy rains; FM Sitharaman announces Rs 900 cr for state

The monsoon fury continues to wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu, claiming at least 31 lives and causing widespread damage across the state. In response to this tragedy, the central government has announced Rs. 900 crore in immediate financial assistance to the state to aid in relief and recovery efforts.

The torrential rains have submerged several districts, displacing thousands of people. The death toll, concentrated in areas like Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram, continues to rise as rescue teams search for survivors and recover victims.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the release of funds worth Rs 900 crore in two installments. The funds are intended to support the state's efforts in dealing with the aftermath of natural calamities and providing relief to affected communities. Sitharaman made this announcement during a press briefing in New Delhi.

Sitharaman highlighted the advanced capabilities of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including three dopplers. She pointed out that the center had accurately forecasted heavy rainfall in four districts—Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin—on December 17.

Addressing the media, the Finance Minister said, "We saw such extreme rainfall in 2015 and the Tamil Nadu government should have utilised the Rs 4,000 crore aid to avoid instances."

Sitharaman also said, "There is never an announcement called 'National disaster'. We did not make any such announcement even for Uttarakhand. However, there are guidelines for any state to announce a disaster."

The Finance Minister further chastised Chief Minister MK Stalin, claiming that he was "in Delhi with the INDIA alliance while such a massive disaster occurred in Tamil Nadu."

On Thursday, Stalin accused the central government of failing to provide appropriate rescue funds as several parts of the state were devastated by heavy floods.

"In this time of crisis, when the central government is not releasing more funds for us, for the welfare of people, the state government is using its own funds for the relief work," Stalin said.

In response to the devastating floods caused by heavy rains in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier announced significant relief measures.

A comprehensive flood relief package of Rs 6,000 has been earmarked for the severely affected areas in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, while families in Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts will receive Rs 1,000 per family.

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been actively involved in providing relief assistance in collaboration with local authorities.

