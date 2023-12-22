'Resign karne ka tareeka thoda casual hain,' say netizens as resignation letter of BSE-listed firm's CFO goes viral

A handwritten resignation letter of the Chief Financial Officer of a BSE-listed firm went viral on social media on Friday. Rinku Patel, who was the CFO at paint manufacturer Mitshi India Ltd, had submitted his letter to his managing director on December 15, which the company attached as part of its disclosure to the stock exchange.

The letter was written on a ruled sheet, which seemed like a page from a kid's notebook, a marked departure from the resignation letters usually used for official purposes.

"With the respect, I hereby inform you that I will be resigning from the job of CFO with immediate effect due to my personal reasons. It was great pleasure and excellent experience working for you organization," read the letter.

"This is to inform that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company, at its meeting held on 20° December, 2023, Wednesday, has considered and taken note of the resignation of Rinku Niket Patel from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company. Rinku Niket Patel resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons," said the company in a stock exchange filing.

At 1400 hours on Friday, the firm's scrip was trading 6% higher at Rs 23.75.

Netizens had a field day over the resignation letter and came up with various theories about it.

"See, the handwriting is decent. The chap actually wrote it out. Is a simple, genuine fellow. Didn't copy paste copious high-sounding stuff from the net. Only thing is the paper could be a bonded one for impact," said one X user.

See, the handwriting is decent. The chap actually wrote it out. Is a simple, genuine fellow. Didn't copy paste copious high-sounding stuff from the net. Only thing is the paper could be a bonded one for impact.

😁 — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) December 22, 2023

"Might be a health issue with the CFO, possibly a stroke etc, and he got his kid to write it, and managed to sign it from a hospital bed or similar. I hope that I’m wrong, and he’s hale and hearty," quipped another X user.

Might be a health issue with the CFO, possibly a stroke etc, and he got his kid to write it, and managed to sign it from a hospital bed or similar.

Shit happens, we need to look at things with empathy at the outset.



I hope that I’m wrong, and he’s hale and hearty. — ameet (@ar_ameet) December 22, 2023

"Did he use ChatGPT," asked another X user.

ChatGPT se dekhke copy mei utara hai,



Rinku ne shayad Apne bache ko ye task diya Hoga bcos,



See R of Rinku in signature panel and R of Resignation. — Ravindra Sur@na 🇮🇳 (@iamravin) December 22, 2023

"The Company is in the process of identifying / appointing a new CFO and shall inform the Stock Exchanges once the position of CFO is filled up," Mitshi India told BSE.