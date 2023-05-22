‘Those whom we trusted didn't stand with us when needed,’ says PM Modi in Papua New Guinea

Taking a dig at the developed nations on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the fact that despite the Global South being the most vulnerable in the world, "those he trusted" did not offer him help during the testing times.

While speaking at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in Papua New Guinea, PM Modi said, "Today we are seeing disruption in the supply chain of fuel, food, fertiliser and pharma. Those whom we trusted didn't stand with us when needed."

He added that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the countries in Global South were most severely affected.

#WATCH | The impact of the Covid pandemic was most on the countries of the Global South. Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty and health were already there, now new problems are arising...I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific… pic.twitter.com/x6xgoSiAr8 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

"Challenges related to climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty and health were already there. Now new problems are arising. I am happy that India stood by its friendly Pacific Island countries in times of difficulty," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, also lauded India's leadership on the global platform and thanked PM Modi and India for the support. "We are victims of global powerplay... You (PM Modi) are the leader of the Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums," Marape said.

"Today we are seeing disruption in the supply chain of fuel, food, fertilizer and pharma. Those whom we trusted, didn't stand with us when needed...," says PM Modi at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, in Papua New Guinea pic.twitter.com/hflVjwPcca — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently a part of the ongoing G7 summit in Hiroshima and travelling to three different countries. On Sunday, he arrived in Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries aimed at boosting bilateral ties. This is his maiden visit to the nation and the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the island country.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by Papua New Guinea PM James Marape, who touched Modi’s feet. This was followed by a hug between the two Prime Ministers, and Modi was introduced to other officials.