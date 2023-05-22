PM Modi’s 3-nation tour: Papua New Guinea PM touches PM Modi's feet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on Sunday as part of the second leg of his three-nation tour. This is the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit on Monday.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by Papua New Guinea PM James Marape, who touched Modi’s feet. This was then followed by a hug between the two Prime Ministers and Modi was introduced to other officials.

Modi on Sunday left for Papua New Guinea after attending the G7 summit for the advanced economies in Japan. After the Papua New Guinea engagements are complete, Modi will fly to Australia and hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Here’s top developments from PM Modi’s 3-nation tour so far:

1. Modi said while addressing the third FIPIC summit that the Pacific Island nations can count on India as a reliable partner.

2. The Prime Minister said: “India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation. We believe in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific”.

3. Papua New Guinea PM James Marape hailed PM Modi as the leader of Global South.

4. PM Marape said: “We all come from a shared history. A history of being colonised. History that holds the nations of Global South together. I thank you (PM Modi) for assuring me in the bilateral meeting that as you host G20 this year you will advocate on issues that relate to the Global South; We are victims of global powerplay. You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums”.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the FIPIC summit in Papua New Guinea and met heads of state and representatives of Samoa, Vanuatu, Tuvalu, Cook Islands, Kingdom of Tonga, Republic of Nauru, Solomon Islands, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Fiji, and Niue.

6. Modi and PM Marape launched a translation of Thirukkural into Tok Pisin language of the country co-authored by Governor of West New Britain Province of Papua New Guinea Sasindran Muthuvel and linguist Subha Sasindran.

Prime Minister Marape wrote the book’s foreword. Thirukkural is a classic Tamil text comprising of over 1,330 short couplets or kurals of 7 words each.

7. PM Modi and James Marape discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen their partnership in sectors such as trade and investment, health, capacity building and skill development and information technology.

8. Both the Prime Ministers also discussed issues related to climate action and people to people ties. PM Modi reiterated India’s support and respect for the priorities of Pacific Island nations.

9. After his Papua New Guinea visit is complete, Modi will jet off to Australia for a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

10. The two leaders will discuss trade and investment comprising a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, aimed at boosting trade between India and Australia. They will discuss further strengthening of people to people contact, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation. PM Modi will also attend an event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s Indian diaspora.

Also read: British PM Rishi Sunak boldly criticises 'authoritarian' China at G7 summit

Also read: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak review India-UK FTA progress; to deepen cooperation on trade and investment