'To me, Bharat is actually a belief and an attitude': EAM Dr S Jaishankar addresses 96th Annual General Meeting of FICCI

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar delivered a thought-provoking address at the 96th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Saturday. He emphasised the concept of "Bharat" as more than just a geographical entity but rather a belief and an attitude that defines India's approach to the world.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "To me, Bharat is actually a belief and an attitude For me, Bharat has an economic dimension. It has a political meaning. It has cultural, social, I would say even personal expressions...At the end of the day the term, Bharat means don't let… pic.twitter.com/NojgcRJT8N — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

"To me, Bharat is actually a belief and an attitude For me, Bharat has an economic dimension. It has a political meaning. It has cultural, social, I would say even personal expressions...At the end of the day the term, Bharat means don't let other people define you. Try and define yourself. That it has to come from itself because that very term Bharat which is so laden with symbolism actually captures centuries of what we are all about as a people..." Dr S Jaishankar said.

In his speech, Jaishankar underscored the importance of self-definition for India. He emphasised that "Bharat" signifies the ability to define oneself on one's own terms, not conforming to external expectations.

He further said that "Bharat" represents a set of core beliefs and attitudes that define India's approach to the world. These beliefs include pluralism, inclusivity, respect for diversity, and an independent spirit.

Jaishankar recognised the multifaceted nature of "Bharat," highlighting its economic, political, cultural, social, and even personal expressions.

He further pointed out the historical depth of the term "Bharat," highlighting its connection to centuries of Indian history and culture. This emphasises the long-standing and enduring nature of the values and identity associated with "Bharat," suggesting that they are not merely modern constructs but have evolved over time.

