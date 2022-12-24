TV actress Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide at 20 on sets of her show

TV actress Tunisha Sharma, known for her roles in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, and other television shows, committed suicide at the age of 20.



The actress was shooting for her TV show, Ali Baba Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She appears to have died on the set, in the Naigaon make-up room. Tunisha was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Maharashtra | TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead: Waliv Police — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

The police have arrived on the show's set for further investigation. She was reportedly in Sheezan Mohammed Khan's makeup room, according to sources. After his shot, Sheezan went back and discovered the room was locked. When Tunisha did not open the door despite repeated requests, it was broken open and Tunisha was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, she could not be saved.

Tunisha was a child performer. She appeared alongside Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan. Tunisha made her acting debut in Fitoor, playing the younger Katrina Kaif. In Baar Baar Dekho, she did the same thing. She shared the screen with Vidya Balan in Kahaani 2. She appeared on TV programmes such as Internet Wala Lov, Ishq Subhallah, Gayab, and Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh and was a well-known face there as well.