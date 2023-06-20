UK billionaire aboard missing Titanic tourist submarine arranged jet for cheetahs’ transfer to India from Namibia

British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding on Sunday went missing while diving to the wreckage of the Titanic aboard a submersible along with 4 other crew members.

Over the weekend, Harding shared on social media that a ship had departed from St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, en route to the Titanic site.

Scheduled to commence diving operations around 4 am local time, Harding and the rest of the crew were anticipated to explore the wreckage of Titanic in the submersible.

As efforts to locate harding are underway, an older video shared on his Facebook page in September 2022 has emerged where he could be heard speaking about the transfer of the cheetahs from Namibia to India

In the footage, Harding can be heard discussing the transportation of cheetahs from Namibia to India. The clip shows him being in Windhoek, Namibia, after arriving on a Boeing 747 from the UAE.

Harding expressed his excitement in the video as the cheetahs were supposed to be loaded onto the aircraft within the following 48 hours.

The focus of the project was to reintroduce cheetahs into India for the first time in over 75 years, and preparations were underway to ensure the safe and secure transportation of the animals in the video.

“Well, we are here in Windhoek, Namibia. We have arrived in the Boeing 747 from the UAE and we are all ready for the cheetahs to load in the next 48 hours,” said Harding in the video.

“We are just practising now to make sure the cheetahs boxes can get on board through the doors and plan the securing of the cheetahs in the cabin and everything in on track for the reintroduction of cheetahs into India for the very first time in more than 75 years. We are all very excited, “ added Harding.

Last year in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, released eight cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, which were brought from Namibia.

Back in March, cheetah Jwala gave birth to four cubs out of which, three died in the following weeks. As per forest officials, the three cubs expired due to immense weakness and dehydration in the scorching heat

