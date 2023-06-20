RIL tops Hurun’s list of most valuable private sector companies in India; Adani firms' combined value falls 52%

Hurun’s list of most valuable companies: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited is the most valuable private sector company among the top 500 companies in India, as per Hurun India’s ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’. The list, which was released on Tuesday, stated that with a value of Rs 16.3 lakh crore, Reliance Industries is India’s most valuable company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with Rs 11.8 lakh crore and HDFC Bank with Rs 9.4 lakh crore.

In 2022, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, and HDFC Bank were in the top 3 positions, with values of Rs 17.3 lakh crore, Rs 11.6 lakh crore, and Rs 8.3 lakh crore, respectively.

By absolute value, the biggest gainers were HDFC Bank, ITC and Housing Development Finance Corporation.

In comparison, hit by a scathing Hindenburg report, eight companies in the Adani Group decreased their value by 52 per cent or Rs 10,25,955 crore, as against a decline of just 6 per cent by the top 500 companies. The companies now have a combined value of Rs 9.5 lakh crore and constitute 4.5 per cent of the total value of 500 top companies.

According to the report, the value of the top 500 companies from Burgundy Private and Hurun India list in India decreased marginally by 6.4 per cent to Rs 212 lakh crore from Rs 227 lakh crore as on October 30, 2022.

The report noted that in the last six months, the value of Reliance Industries decreased by 5.1 per cent, or Rs 87,731 crore. While the total value of TCS increased marginally by 0.7 per cent and HDFC Bank increased by 12.9 per cent.

The report evaluated the data from October 30, 2022 to April 30, 2023. The cut-off date used for the special report is April 30.

"We are witnessing a unique confluence of events, with the Russia-Ukraine war causing a surge in inflationary pressures worldwide, central banks increasing their key lending rates and funding winter for startups. Amidst these challenging times, the companies featured in the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 - Special Report, experienced a modest decline of 6.4 per cent over the past six months. During this period, the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies underperformed compared to major indices such as Sensex and NASDAQ. While Sensex remained flat, NASDAQ saw an impressive 11 per cent increase from October 30, 2022, to April 30, 2023," said Anas Rahman Junaid MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

The total value of the top 10 companies remained flat at Rs 71.4 lakh crore, which is equivalent to 37 per cent of India’s GDP and 34 per cent of the total value of the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. Seven are headquartered in Mumbai.

Jindal Stainless emerged as the top gainer in terms of percentage growth, recording an impressive 213 per cent increase followed by Lloyds Metals and Energy with a growth of 93 per cent.

The Adani Group

Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises and Adani Total Gas moved out of the top 10 of Hurun India’s ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’ during the period under review.

Adani Total Gas lost 73.8 per cent of its value (Rs2,92,511 crore) and reached a value of Rs 1,03,734 crore by April 30.

Adani Transmission saw a decline of 69.2 per cent (Rs 2,58,493 crore), while Adani Green Energy was down by 54.7 per cent (Rs 1,82,306 crore) during the period.

As of April 30, the top eight companies in the Adani Group have a combined value of Rs 9.5 lakh crore and constitute 4.5 per cent of the total value of 500 top companies. The Adani Group companies in the review period decreased their value by 52 per cent, or Rs 10,25,955 crore, as against a decline of just 6 per cent by the top 500 companies.

Also read: Timken India, HDFC AMC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors shares see high turnover

Also read: IndiGo shares at Rs 3,000? What analysts say on 500 Airbus A320 aircraft deal

Also watch: Tata Motors, Titan, IHCL, Metro Brands, other Jhunjhuwala multibagger stocks that outperformed Nifty, Sensex in one year