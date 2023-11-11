Uttarakhand set to become the first state to implement Uniform Civil Code, likely by next week: Report

Uttarakhand is reportedly set to become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code next week. A report will be submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the next couple of days by a committee formed under the leadership of Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai, India Today reported citing sources.

The UCC is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws which will apply uniformly to all citizens regardless of their religion, gender or sexual orientation. The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution.

The Uttarakhand government will convene a special session of its Legislative Assembly in the week immediately after Diwali, when the Uniform Civil Code bill will be passed, granting it legal status.

Desai, a member of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft committee, had earlier this year mentioned that the drafting of the UCC for Uttarakhand has been completed and will be submitted to the state government soon.

"It gives me immense pleasure to inform you that the drafting of the proposed Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand is now complete," she said. The report of the expert committee along with the draft will be printed and submitted to the Government of Uttarakhand, she said.

Separately, she had stated that implementing the Uniform Civil Code will strengthen the social fabric, promote gender equality and help fight economic, social and religious inequalities.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar too had called for the implementation of UCC. Addressing the 25th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, Dhankhar also said Article 44 of the Constitution clearly states that the state shall endeavour to secure the Uniform Civil Code for its citizens across the country.

"This was the thought process of the founding fathers. The time has come for its implementation and there can be no rationale for impediment or further delay", he said.

The India Today report, further citing sources, mentioned that Gujarat may also implement the Uniform Civil Code before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

If done, Gujarat will then become the second state to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)

