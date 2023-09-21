Visa delays resolved: MotoGP riders and teams land in India for inaugural race

After facing visa delays that resulted in many team members and riders missing their flights, the MotoGP paddock has begun arriving at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida. The riders and officials have now obtained their visas and successfully taken their flights.

An agency hired by the organisers made a technical error, causing numerous riders, including the Spanish six-time world champion Marc Marquez, officials, and team staff to miss their flights on Tuesday ahead of the inaugural MotoGP race in India this weekend. Business Today TV has received confirmation from officials that Marc Marquez has indeed arrived in India for the MotoGP event.

IndianOil Grand Prix of India in its Official Press Statement on September 19th said, "We regret the unforeseen delays in the visa issuance process. Please understand that this is not a reflection on our dedication and hard work. It's an unforeseen technical glitch that's part and parcel of the challenges faced during inaugural events like this. We're happy to announce that most of the visas have already been processed, with many more on the horizon. Our teams are tirelessly working around the clock to ensure that every participant, from riders to technical officials, receives their visa promptly."

"We recognise the significance of a smooth experience for everyone involved and kindly request your patience and cooperation during this time. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the MHA and the Indian Government for their unwavering support. Rest assured, we are fully committed to ensuring that all race personnel arrive in India as planned, safe and sound," it added further.

