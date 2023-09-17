Watch: Kids dress up as PM Modi to celebrate his 73rd birthday

Indian Prime Minister Narendra is receiving birthday wishes from across the country as he turns 73 today (September 17). President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah and rival Congress leader Rahul Gandi are among the many who have wished him on the occasion. But common people in India are also celebrating his birthday in unique ways.

School children in Siliguri sent their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday by dressing up as him and wearing his face mask.

Along with the masks and dresses, the students of a private school, Siliguri Bright Academy, also put up banners and placards showing the Modi government’s achievements.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Children dressed up like PM Modi in Siliguri to celebrate the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/LjItZ7a8zK — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2023

“Today, we are celebrating the birthday of our honourable Prime Minister. We are doing this to make our children enlighten about the fact that what all developments have our Prime Minister done for the nation till this date. There are a few younger students who are not aware of all these facts and developments so being a teacher it’s our duty to update them with such facts. So it’s a small initiative from our end,” Soumanty Banerjee, a teacher at the school told the news agency ANI.

“It’s a small initiative from our end just to make them understand that it’s a special day. We have also prepared a small speech for them stating minute details about Prime Minister Modi’s background. Students here came dressed up as Modi Ji. We had a cake-cutting ceremony during which the children recited a happy birthday song for him,” she added.

The teacher further informed that as a part of PM Modi’s birthday celebration, children here were also informed about certain schemes and plans that PM Modi has introduced.

Along with these celebrations, social media is also buzzing with greetings for the PM from around the world.

The BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Modi’s birthday as ‘Seva Saptah’ from September 14 to September 20. The party announced that its leaders will launch a number of social initiatives during this week-long celebration across the country.

