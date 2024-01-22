'We need lane discipline,' say desi netizens as first accident on Mumbai's Atal Setu leaves 5 injured

Desi netizens said lane discipline is needed in India as a car lost control and hit the divider on the newly inaugurated Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge, on Sunday and left five injured.

A woman sustained minor injuries after the car she was driving hit the divider on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Sunday afternoon in the first accident on the newly opened sea bridge, the police said.

Four other occupants of the vehicle, including two children aged between five and 11 and two women, escaped unhurt, they said.

According to an official from Nhava Sheva police station, a red Maruti car was on its way to Mumbai from Navi Mumbai when it met with an accident.

The woman at the wheel lost control of the vehicle and it hit the divider. The vehicle flipped and skidded along the road for some distance before returning to an upright position, he said.

A dramatic dashcam footage shows the uncontrollable speeding car across the road.

The 21.8-km-long MTHL, which connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, is a six-lane bridge. The dashcam footage led to a flurry of reactions from social media users.

"Excess speed +swerving caused oversteering and losing the backend," said one X user.

"Driving licence should be given only after rigorous tests. Taking training from certified driving schools must be mandatory," said another X user.

A driving license is a license to kill in the hands of idiots. The improved infrastructure just makes it worse and terrible rule enforcement further encourages such behavior. https://t.co/2M24C2Lhkv — एक नश्वर (@EkNashwar) January 22, 2024

"Lesson learnt: My car needs cameras before I drive on this bridge; evidence is key," said another X user.

"A driving license is a license to kill in the hands of idiots. The improved infrastructure just makes it worse and terrible rule enforcement further encourages such behavior," commented another X user.

Officials said this is the first accident on India’s longest sea bridge, officially known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, ever since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

The Nhava Sheva police are in the process of registering an FIR against the woman, who is yet to be identified, on a complaint by the traffic police.

With inputs from PTI