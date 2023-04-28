Will register FIR today on wrestlers' complaint: Delhi Police to Supreme Court

The Delhi Police on Friday told the Supreme Court it is going to file an FIR by today over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



Earlier, the police had said that they need some kind of preliminary probe before proceeding with the registration of the FIR.



A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, that if the top court felt that an FIR was to be lodged straight away, it would be done today.



The court had earlier said that the fresh hearing of the case will be done next week to consider the threat perception to one of the survivors - a minor.



Several national award-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here demanding the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.



The top wrestlers, who have won medals for the nation in various international events, said they would continue to press for a proper investigation into their allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.

