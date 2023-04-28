‘A few acquisitions will be done’: N Chandrasekaran gives a peek into Tata Group’s semiconductor plans

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran spoke at length about the conglomerate’s plans when it comes to acquisitions. The company had acquired startups such as BigBasket and 1MG as well as legacy airline Air India, among many others. Chandrasekaran also said that there are further plans for acquisitions, including in the semiconductor space.

When asked if the Air India acquisition will be the guiding principle in their acquisition plans and whether there will be a mix of organic and inorganic acquisitions, Chandrasekaran said, “Tata Steel has done 3-4 acquisitions. We have done it in consumer companies, digital companies also. We will do what is right. Where it is organic, we will go organic. Where there’s an opportunity for inorganic, we will definitely lap it up.”

He also said that they are looking for more acquisitions in the semiconductor space. “Even in our manufacturing semiconductor journey we are looking at acquisitions – a few acquisitions will be done,” the Tata Sons Chairman told Business Today Editor Sourav Majumdar.

During the interview, Chandrasekaran said that the group’s plan to manufacture semiconductors in India is very much on but is likely to take a little time. “We will start with manufacturing. Then we'll get into assembly and packaging, then the next stage will be semiconductor testing. Then fabless, we will do the design. And then and then we get into the fab. That are the stages of integration we will go through, but probably not for a very long period, probably a much shorter cycle,” explained Chandrasekaran.

He said that they need to make sure that they are doing the right thing and are investing in the right node.

All in all, the company has plans to invest $90 billion, out of which up to 70 per cent will be in India.

He also spoke about the acquisitions of BigBasket and 1MG and how the group managed to get the entrepreneurs who started them to be part of Tata. “They are fine talents, I mean take Hari Menon or Vipul (Parekh) in BigBasket. They are one of the best leaders you can find ever. So, we are fine. We are fine to work with them. We have integrated them in the company, and they see they have the freedom to run the operation and at the same time they see the larger picture. So, it is fine. Similarly, Prashant (Tandon) does a great job in 1MG, and that’s fine,” he said.

