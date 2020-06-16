Petrol, diesel prices increased for 10th day straight; fuel rates up by nearly Rs 6

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased across the country for the 10th consecutive day. Petrol prices were up by 47 paise while diesel rates were increased by 57 paise. In these 10 days, petrol rates have seen an increase of Rs 5.47 and diesel prices have seen an increase of Rs 5.80 per litre.

In Delhi the price of petrol has increased to Rs 76.73 per litre while the price of diesel is now Rs 75.19, according to Indian Oil. Prices in Mumbai have gone up to Rs 83.62 for petrol and Rs 73.75 for diesel.

Fuel price were increased by 48 paise for petrol and 59 paise for diesel on Monday while on Sunday petrol prices were hiked by 62 paise and diesel rates were up by 64 paise.

After a break of 82 days, oil marketing companies have adjusted retail rates beginning June 7. The rates were freezed soon after the government increased excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up finances. Rates across the country vary from state to state and depend on the local sales tax or VAT.

Fuel retailing in the country is dominated by state refiners Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation that own about 90 per cent of all the retail outlets in the country. The OMCs have adjusted fuel against the fall in retail rates that took place due to the decline in international oil prices.

Here are the latest rates for petrol and diesel:

New Delhi: Rs 76.73 for petrol, Rs 75.19 for diesel

Kolkata: Rs 78.55 for petrol, Rs 70.84 for diesel

Mumbai: Rs 83.62 for petrol, Rs 73.75 for diesel

Chennai: Rs 80.41 for petrol, Rs 73.21 for diesel

Bengaluru: Rs 79.22 for petrol, Rs 71.49 for diesel

Chandigarh: Rs 73.86 for petrol, Rs 67.21 for diesel

Hyderabad: Rs 79.69 for petrol, Rs 73.49 for diesel

