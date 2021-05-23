Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Fuel rates hiked again; check prices in your city

Petrol and diesel prices were raised again on Sunday, May 23, after a day's gap. While the petrol rate was hiked by 17 paise per litre, diesel price was increased by 27 paise a litre, according to a price notification by state-run oil marketing companies.

This is the twelfth time the fuel rates have been raised this month, pushing petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country.

Diesel rate in Delhi crossed the Rs 84 mark while petrol price in Mumbai neared Rs 100 per litre following Sunday's rate hike.

Petrol price in Delhi increased to Rs 93.21 per litre against Rs 93.04 on Saturday, whereas the diesel rate rocketed to Rs 84.07 a litre, as compared to Rs 83.80 per litre on Saturday.

Fuel prices vary from state to state contingent on the incidence of VAT (value-added tax). Rates had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai now comes for Rs 99.49 and diesel is priced at Rs 91.30 per litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

This is the 12th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 104.18 per litre and Rs 96.91 a litre, respectively.

In 12 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 2.81 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.34

Check out the latest Petrol and diesel prices (per litre) in your city: -

City Petrol price Diesel price

Delhi Rs 93.21 Rs 84.07

Mumbai Rs 99.49 Rs 91.30

Chennai Rs 94.86 Rs 88.87

Kolkata Rs 93.27 Rs 86.91

Bengaluru Rs 96.31 Rs 89.12

Chandigarh Rs 89.66 Rs 83.73

Hyderabad Rs 96.88 Rs 91.65

Jaipur Rs 99.68 Rs 92.78

Patna Rs 96.19 Rs 90.07

Thiruvananthapuram Rs 95.19 Rs 90.36