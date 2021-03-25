scorecardresearch
Petrol, diesel prices slashed for second day in a row; check out latest rates in top cities

The fuel prices were cut by 19-21 paise while diesel rates fell by 19-22 across the major cities in the country

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed for the second consecutive day on Thursday, March 25, following a dip in crude oil prices in the global market. The fuel prices were cut by 19-21 paise, while diesel rates fell by 19-22 across the major cities in the country.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 90.78 (21 paise less) as against Rs 90.99 on Wednesday, whereas diesel price stands at Rs 81.10 per litre as compared to Rs 81.30 a litre on Wednesday, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOL) website.

The pump prices of petrol have plunged by around 39 paise a litre in the last two days, while the rate of diesel dipped by 37 paise per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 97.19 a litre, down 21 paise as against Wednesday's price of Rs 97.40 a litre, whereas a litre of diesel is available at Rs 88.20, 22 paise less than yesterday's rate of Rs 88.42 per litre.  

Likewise, in Kolkata, a litre of petrol and diesel are retailing at Rs 90.98 (20 paise fall) and Rs 83.98 (20 paise less) a litre respectively. 

In Chennai, the petrol price was cut by 18 paise and is retailing at Rs 92.77 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 86.10 a litre, 19 paise less than Wednesday's price.

Check out the latest petrol and diesel prices across the four metros (price per litre):  

City                      Petrol           Diesel

Delhi                  90.78           81.30

Chennai              92.77           86.10

Kolkata               90.98           83.98

Mumbai               97.19           88.20

Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday, March 25, slashed auto fuel rates for the time in 2021 following a dip in global crude oil prices to their lowest since early February.

Meanwhile, global oil prices skidded around 2% as fuel demand concerns re-emerged alongside fresh coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, trimming overnight gains spurred by the grounding of a giant container ship blocking crude shipments through the Suez Canal.

Brent crude futures slid $1.14, or 1.8%, to $63.27 a barrel at 0139 GMT, after jumping 6% overnight.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by $1.27, or 2.1%, to $59.91 a barrel, after climbing 5.9% overnight.

