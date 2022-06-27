Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for a month; check latest fuel rates

Fuel prices have been unchanged for over a month after state-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept excise rates on petrol and diesel unchanged. Petrol is selling for Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi whereas diesel is available at Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital, as per a notification by state-backed fuel retailers.

Petrol and diesel cost Rs 111.35 per litre and Rs 97.28 per litre in Mumbai respectively. A litre of petrol is selling for Rs 102.63 and diesel is available for Rs 94.24 in Chennai. Petrol and diesel are available for Rs 106.03 per litre and Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata respectively.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 109.66 per litre in Hyderabad, Rs 96.79 per litre in Noida and Rs 96.57 per litre in Lucknow respectively. Diesel is selling for Rs 97.82 per litre in Hyderabad, Rs 89.96 per litre in Noida and Rs 89.76 per litre in Lucknow.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Petrol is the most expensive in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, located near the India-Pakistan border. A litre of petrol is selling for Rs 113.49, whereas diesel is available for Rs 98.24 per litre in the district.

Earlier this month, the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), an industry body representing private fuel retailers like Jio-bp and Nayara Energy and state-backed OMCs, said in a letter to the Petroleum Ministry that losses on petrol and diesel will limit further investments in retailing business.

FIPI wrote, “We urgently seek your support in matters related to retail selling pricing of petrol and diesel, as all private oil marketing companies, which are making investments in the retailing sector are experiencing a difficult investment environment.”

(With agency inputs)