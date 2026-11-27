Deployment countdown

One million satellites won't appear in orbit overnight. Under the US Federal Communications Commission's licence, SpaceX must begin deployment by November 2033, with 10% of the proposed constellation deployed by November 2035 and 50% by November 2038. That translates to 100,000 satellites at the first major milestone and 500,000 at the second. The schedule shows the enormous scale of what Musk's company is proposing to build.