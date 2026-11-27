Million satellites
What if the next generation of AI data centres wasn't built on Earth at all? Elon Musk's SpaceX has secured US regulatory approval for a plan to deploy one million satellites into orbit. The project, called Starmind, would turn satellites into space-based computing facilities, marking a significant step towards moving some AI infrastructure beyond Earth. But regulatory approval is only the beginning of an ambitious undertaking.
Solar gamble
Imagine AI computers running above the clouds, powered by sunlight instead of conventional electricity supplies. SpaceX wants its orbital satellites to use solar energy to process AI data and transmit results back to Earth. The company says the approach could offer a cost- and energy-efficient response to growing computing demand. However, whether such a vast network can operate economically and reliably remains an open question.
Sky controversy
A million additional satellites could transform more than the technology industry. Astronomers have warned that SpaceX's proposed constellation could seriously interfere with observations of the night sky. Amazon has also questioned the project's feasibility, describing it as an ambition rather than a developed plan. The approval therefore comes with a major debate over scientific research, orbital activity and the practical challenges of putting data centres in space.
Deployment countdown
One million satellites won't appear in orbit overnight. Under the US Federal Communications Commission's licence, SpaceX must begin deployment by November 2033, with 10% of the proposed constellation deployed by November 2035 and 50% by November 2038. That translates to 100,000 satellites at the first major milestone and 500,000 at the second. The schedule shows the enormous scale of what Musk's company is proposing to build.